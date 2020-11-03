Six handguns and €300k worth of drugs seized in Westmeath

GARDAÍ SAID THEY seized €301,000 of suspected cocaine and heroin along with six handguns after searching a home in Mullingar, Westmeath.

Officers had been carrying out surveillance on a number of targets in the region who they suspected were involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the midlands area.

They began their search operation ar 9pm last night.

Around €245,000 of suspected cocaine and €56,000 of suspected heroin was seized.

A follow-up search of the residence was carried out this morning and six handguns were seized.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.