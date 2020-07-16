This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men charged over attempted robbery at Westmeath restaurant

The men were arrested a short time after the incident.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 10:37 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and charged in relation to an attempted robbery at a restaurant in Co Westmeath.

Two men entered the restaurant in Castlepollard on 14 July at 10.50pm armed with knives.

They threatened a member of staff before fleeing the scene on foot. No cash or property was taken.

Gardaí arrested the two men, who are both aged in their 20s, a short time later. They are both due to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning.

