Two men charged over attempted robbery at Westmeath restaurant

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and charged in relation to an attempted robbery at a restaurant in Co Westmeath.
Two men entered the restaurant in Castlepollard on 14 July at 10.50pm armed with knives.
They threatened a member of staff before fleeing the scene on foot. No cash or property was taken.
Gardaí arrested the two men, who are both aged in their 20s, a short time later. They are both due to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning.
