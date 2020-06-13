Man (20s) killed in 'tragic accident' while working on car

A MAN IN his 20s has been killed while working on a car in Co Westmeath.

The incident happened at Correllstown in Kinnegad at around 8pm last night.

The man is said to have suffered serious injuries while working on the car. He was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, where he was later pronounced dead.

A garda spokesman said that a file will be prepared for the local coroner’s office. It is understood that the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.