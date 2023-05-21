Superb Westmeath rally from 17 points down to dump Wexford out of Leinster SHC

Leinster SHC Round-Robin

Wexford 2-22 Westmeath 4-18

Galway 5-29 Antrim 1-22

****

WEXFORD HAVE CRASHED out of the Leinster SHC after Westmeath rallied from 17 points down to secure a two-point victory.

That result means that in addition to bowing out of the All-Ireland competition, Wexford could also drop to the Joe McDonagh Cup if Kilkenny beat Wexford, and Antrim overcome Westmeath next weekend.

Westmeath will need at least a draw in that game to keep their place in the 2024 Leinster SHC.

Wexford were 17 points clear coming into half-time and were 2-15 to 0-5 ahead at the break, with Conor McDonald grabbing a brace of goals for the hosts at Wexford Park.

But Westmeath began eating into that deficit almost immediately after the restart. Niall O’Brien grabbed a goal in the 38th minute while Ciarán Doyle and Peter Clarke both found their range to leave their Joe Fortune’s side trailing by nine points.

Niall O’Brien rattled the net a second time just after the hour mark and Niall Mitchell provided Westmeath with a third goal heading into added time with just two points now separating the teams.

Two minutes later, Mitchell scored another goal to edge Westmeath into the lead. They tagged on two additional points to complete their incredible comeback and secure the win.

Meanwhile in the other Leinster round-robin tie, Galway enjoyed a routine win against Antrim. Conor Whelan, Kevin Cooney, Tom Monaghan and Liam Collins all hit goals for the Tribesmen to record a 19-point win, and maintain their unbeaten run through the campaign.

