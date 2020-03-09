This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man ‘brandishing knives’ shot dead by police in London's Westminster

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

By Press Association Monday 9 Mar 2020, 7:13 AM
19 minutes ago 2,932 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5038167
Image: Press Association
Image: Press Association

A MAN HAS been shot dead by police in Westminster after brandishing two knives at officers in a non-terror related incident.

Metropolitan Police said officers were patrolling the area about 11.30pm on Sunday when they noticed the man acting suspiciously.

When challenged by police, the man produced two knives.

Armed officers responded and a Taser and police firearm were used.

London Ambulance Service attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene at Great Scotland Yard a short time later.

No police officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.

Uniformed officers manned cordons at Scotland Place, leading to Great Scotland Yard, and on parts of Northumberland Avenue and Whitehall nearest to Trafalgar Square.

In a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said they were investigating the incident.

“It is mandatory for us to conduct an independent investigation when the police fatally shoot a member of the public,” it said.

