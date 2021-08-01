Gardaí investigate after discovery of woman's body in Mayo

A POST-MORTEM examination is due to be carried out later today after the body of a woman was found in Co Mayo.

The body of the deceased was discovered in an apartment on Castlebar Street yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

The results of the post mortem, which will take place later today, will determine the course of the investigation, a garda spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, they added.