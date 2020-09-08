Poll: Will you be happy if pubs reopen this month?

CABINET IS EXPECTED to permit the reopening of all pubs from 21 September at a meeting later today.

A number of dates this month are being considered by Cabinet for the reopening of so-called ‘wet pubs’ which have remained shut since March.

Since 29 June, pubs that serve food have been permitted to re-open under strict guidelines, but about 3,500 other pubs have had to remain closed.

Publicans have called for better support from the government, saying their livelihoods are at stake. However, there are concerns about the impact reopening pubs could have on the number of Covid-19 cases.

We want to know: Will you be happy if pubs reopen this month?

