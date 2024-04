THE WEATHER IS set to get milder tomorrow for a few days, with some bright spells, but also cloud and drizzle.

According to Met Éireann, it will remain bright and breezy this afternoon, with spells of sunshine and scattered showers, and highest temperatures of eight to 12 degrees.

Tonight will start dry, but rain will develop in the southwest and spread to most areas overnight, with lowest temperatures of two to seven degrees.

Tomorrow will bring milder weather, starting out dry and misty but with outbreaks of rain developing. There will be dry spells too, mainly in the east and southeast. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees are expected, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, stronger in some coastal parts.

Temperatures will stay above average for the next few days, before turning cooler at the weekend. But the weather will remain changeable, with bright weather as well as spells of rain or showers.

Thursday will see some bright sunny spells as well as rain, and be very mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, warmest in the east.

Thursday will be a mild night, and Friday will be another mixed day, with temperatures staying high at of 12 to 18 degrees, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

Things will remain changeable at the weekend, but with temperatures dropping again.