This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway's Carbon nightclub is closing to become a Wetherspoons

The English discount pub chain is to turn it into a pub and beer garden.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 3:34 PM
1 hour ago 8,519 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4726961
Carbon nightclub in Galway.
Image: Facebook
Carbon nightclub in Galway.
Carbon nightclub in Galway.
Image: Facebook

CARBON NIGHTCLUB IN Galway is to bought by JD Wetherspoon next month, in the latest expansion into Ireland by the UK pub chain.

The company says it intends to invest €2.5 million into developing the Eglinton Street site into a 4,000 sq ft pub floor and 1,900 sq ft beer garden.  

Planning permission will be required for the development but contracts for the purchase have already been exchanged and the deal is expected to be completed next month.

Carbon has been one of Galway’s most famous night-spots for almost a decade and yesterday announced “with a heavy heart” that it will be closing its doors on 21 August. 

“We have thoroughly enjoyed nine prosperous years operating as one of Galway’s best-loved student nightclubs. For many of you, Carbon represents fond memories of your time spent in Galway and we would like to sincerely thank you for your patronage over the years, without you it just wouldn’t have been possible. It has been a pleasure to have been part of your journey and we have made some great friends along the way,” said a statement on Carbon’s Facebook page.

“Please drop in over the next 6 weeks to have a drink with us in our final farewell.We will be hosting a number of nostalgic events to celebrate the life of Carbon so keep an eye out!”

JD Wetherspoon already has seven pubs across the country, five in Dublin and one each in Cork and Carlow. 

The discount pub chain’s development of a ‘super pub’ and hotel on Dublin’s Camden Street is already under way and the company is also planning to develop a premises in Waterford.

“We have enjoyed great success with our existing pubs in the Republic of Ireland and look forward to opening in Galway,” JD Wetherspoon’s general manager for Ireland, Alistair Broome said this afternoon. 

JD Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin is a vocal supporter of Brexit and the company last year confirmed that it won’t be selling any products from the EU after Brexit in Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie