Galway's Carbon nightclub is closing to become a Wetherspoons

CARBON NIGHTCLUB IN Galway is to bought by JD Wetherspoon next month, in the latest expansion into Ireland by the UK pub chain.

The company says it intends to invest €2.5 million into developing the Eglinton Street site into a 4,000 sq ft pub floor and 1,900 sq ft beer garden.

Planning permission will be required for the development but contracts for the purchase have already been exchanged and the deal is expected to be completed next month.

Carbon has been one of Galway’s most famous night-spots for almost a decade and yesterday announced “with a heavy heart” that it will be closing its doors on 21 August.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed nine prosperous years operating as one of Galway’s best-loved student nightclubs. For many of you, Carbon represents fond memories of your time spent in Galway and we would like to sincerely thank you for your patronage over the years, without you it just wouldn’t have been possible. It has been a pleasure to have been part of your journey and we have made some great friends along the way,” said a statement on Carbon’s Facebook page.

“Please drop in over the next 6 weeks to have a drink with us in our final farewell.We will be hosting a number of nostalgic events to celebrate the life of Carbon so keep an eye out!”

JD Wetherspoon already has seven pubs across the country, five in Dublin and one each in Cork and Carlow.

The discount pub chain’s development of a ‘super pub’ and hotel on Dublin’s Camden Street is already under way and the company is also planning to develop a premises in Waterford.

“We have enjoyed great success with our existing pubs in the Republic of Ireland and look forward to opening in Galway,” JD Wetherspoon’s general manager for Ireland, Alistair Broome said this afternoon.

JD Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin is a vocal supporter of Brexit and the company last year confirmed that it won’t be selling any products from the EU after Brexit in Ireland.