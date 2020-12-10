#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 10 December 2020
Advertisement

Boil water notice in place for over 20,000 people in Wexford

The notice was issued following a deterioration in the local water supply.

By Adam Daly Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 6:31 PM
28 minutes ago 2,456 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5295663

A BOIL WATER notice has been issued in Co Wexford, estimated to impact over 21,700 people in the south-east of the country. 

Irish Water said the notice is in place to protect the health of consumers after a deterioration in raw water quality entering the Wexford Town Water Supply was identified. 

The notice was issued with immediate effect by Irish Water and Wexford County Council following consultation with the HSE. 

Some of the areas which must boil their water before drinking include Newtown Road, Carcur, Carricklawn, Coolcotts, Whitemill, Wyram, Clonard, Townparks, Ard Carman, Barntown, Taghmon, and Hill Street.

A larger map of the affected areas can be found here.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Snag_14e0381 Source: Irish Water

Water for those in the affected area must be boiled for:

  • Drinking
  • Drinks made with water
  • Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating
  • Brushing of teeth
  • Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

These are the actions that should be taken:

  • Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (such as washing salads)
  • Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling
  • Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (possibly with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink
  • Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water
  • Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled.
  • Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.
  • If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie