Boil water notice in place for over 20,000 people in Wexford

A BOIL WATER notice has been issued in Co Wexford, estimated to impact over 21,700 people in the south-east of the country.

Irish Water said the notice is in place to protect the health of consumers after a deterioration in raw water quality entering the Wexford Town Water Supply was identified.

The notice was issued with immediate effect by Irish Water and Wexford County Council following consultation with the HSE.

Some of the areas which must boil their water before drinking include Newtown Road, Carcur, Carricklawn, Coolcotts, Whitemill, Wyram, Clonard, Townparks, Ard Carman, Barntown, Taghmon, and Hill Street.

A larger map of the affected areas can be found here.

Source: Irish Water

Water for those in the affected area must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

These are the actions that should be taken: