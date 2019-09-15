Man (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Wexford

The crash occurred at Clonattin Lower on the Arklow Road near Gorey.

GARDAÍ IN WEXFORD are investigating after a man in his late 20s was killed in a single vehicle crash.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning at Clonattin Lower, the Arklow Road in Gorey.

The man was seriously injured when the van he was driving veered off the road and struck a tree.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin where he was pronounced dead.

The man was the sole occupant of the van.

The scene is currently being examined by garda forensic teams, and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has been informed of the road crash and is conducting its own examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road in the early hours this morning, particularly those who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.