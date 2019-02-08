Man (50s) killed in Wexford road collision between van and truck

A stretch of the road where the collision occurred.

A MAN IN his 50s has died in a road collision in Co Wexford this morning.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 7.25am on the N30 at Ballymackesy in Co Wexford, approximately 4 miles from Enniscorthy.

The man who was killed was the driver and only occupant of a van, which was involved in a collision with a truck. The male driver of the truck, who was also the only occupant, was uninjured.

The deceased has been removed to University Hospital in Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic examination; local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.