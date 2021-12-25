#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 25 December 2021
Wexford motorists urged to 'stay off' roads until tomorrow after rain brings widespread flooding

A Status Yellow rain warning was issued for the county this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 25 Dec 2021, 8:11 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitry Bruskov
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitry Bruskov

MOTORISTS IN WEXFORD have been urged to stay off the county’s roads until tomorrow after heavy rains caused flooding in the south-east of the country today.

A Status Yellow rain warning was issued by Met Éireann for the county this evening, and was valid from shortly after 5pm until 8pm.

The warning was also valid for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow and Waterford.

In a post on Twitter this evening, Wexford County Council told drivers in the county to stay at home tonight.

“Stay off Wexford roads tonight where possible…. lots of flooding /damaged roads,” the post read.

“Dangerous conditions in many areas and difficult to see these hazards at night. Wait for tomorrow and daylight and stay safe.”

Gardaí also urged drivers in the county to exercise “extreme caution” in another post on Twitter, saying there are reports of localised flooding on parts of the N30, the N25 and the R735 near New Ross.

Earlier this evening, Transport Infrastructure Ireland also warned of flooding on the M11/N11 between Junction 22 Gorey North and Junction 23 Gorey South in both directions.

