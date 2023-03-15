Acute assessment and minor injuries units reopening at Wexford hospital, but ED remains closed

AN ACUTE MEDICAL Assessment Unit has reopened in Wexford General Hospital following the fire in the building earlier this month.

More than 200 patients had to be evacuated from the building on 1 March in a major response from emergency services.

Patients were transferred to locations including University Hospital Waterford, St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, St. Vincent’s Hospital, the Mater Hospital and Cork University Hospital.

Maternity, radiology and outpatient services have since recommenced at the hospital but the emergency department remains closed.

From today, however, Wexford General Hospital will be operating an Acute Medical Assessment Unit (AMAU).

The unit will be open from 8.30am to 7pm, seven days a week. It will operate from the hospital’s emergency department building.

Advertisement

Access to the AMAU will require a GP referral. Children under the age of 16 cannot be treated in the unit.

This unit can see patients with the following concerns:

Abnormal bloods

Anemia

Heart failure

Chest infections, pneumonia

Chest pain

Collapse

Deep vein thrombosis

Diabetic emergencies

Diarrhoea/vomiting

Exacerbation of COPD/asthma

Fever

Headaches

Palpitations

Seizure

Mini stroke

Tonsillitis

Urinary tract infections

Weight loss

Minor injuries clinic

A Minor Injury Unit (MIU) will open in the hospital tomorrow.

This unit will be open from 8am to 6pm, seven days a week. This unit will also operate from the hospital’s emergency department building.

The hospital is requesting that people requesting that people ring ahead to schedule an appointment in the MIU. The unit can treat patients from three years of age and older.

The unit will treat injuries to limbs, broken bones, sprains, bruises and wounds.

These new services are a temporary measure until the hospital’s ED becomes fully functional again, the Ireland East Hospital Group said in a statement this morning.

“It is hoped the new services in WGH will help alleviate some of the pressure on University Hospital Waterford’s (UHW) and St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny’s EDs. The MAU and MIU should treat between 50% to 60% of patients currently diverted to other hospitals,” the statement said.

Read Next Related Reads Radiology and outpatient services to resume at Wexford General Hospital tomorrow Wexford hospital reopens for maternity services as Taoiseach to visit after fire

“Currently WGH is down over 100 inpatient beds since the fire in the hospital. Without these inpatient beds it is unsafe to operate an ED,” it said.

The ED in the hospital will not open while these new services exist, the group said.

“This means that if you feel your treatment is an emergency, please attend your closest alternative ED,” the statement said.

“Management and staff request that if you’re in doubt about when to attend the MIU, please ring the hospital in advance of attending. This will ensure you come to the right location to receive the appropriate care.”

People can ring 53 9153313 if they have any queries regarding their care.