Donnelly promises 'quicker' expansion of patient beds as Wexford hospital rocked by fire

LAST UPDATE | 5 minutes ago
WEXFORD NEEDS ITS hospital to be operational again “as a matter of urgency” in the wake of a fire that caused the building to be evacuated yesterday, a local councillor has said.
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has promised “quicker” momentum on plans for a new 96-bed block in the hospital that have been on the agenda for years.
Patients were evacuated from Wexford General Hospital last night after a fire broke out, drawing a major response from emergency services.
Outpatient and elective appointments have been cancelled for today and tomorrow and emergency care will need to be provided by other hospitals.
Around 30 patients still required evacuation this morning out of more than 200 who needed to be moved last night.
Assessments are ongoing to determine when the hospital may be able to resume services again.
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly praised the “extraordinary” response from the emergency services as patients were moved to other hospitals around the country.
Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Minister Donnelly said that some areas of the hospital have been hit by substantial smoke and water damage, with some pipes on the way to the critical care unit possibly cracked.
“We’ll have to wait for the experts to say how extensive the damage is but the areas affected are substantial,” he said.
The affected areas include around half of inpatient beds, critical care, and endoscopy, among others, he said, while some areas less impacted are the emergency department, critical care, and day services.
“The hospital is already talking about the services they can get back up and running” but “in terms of inpatient beds, some of that is going to take time to put back together”, the minister said.
A new 96-bed block has been planned at Wexford General Hospital for years but has still to break ground.
“It takes far too long in Ireland to build hospital beds,” Donnelly said today.
“However, we do know from Covid that it’s possible to do them a lot quicker. Kilkenny for example, because of Covid they got a planning derogation, they built a 72-bed block in nine months, state of the art,” he said.
I am not satisfied at the pace that these blocks normally take.
“What what I can tell you is not only have I spoken to the hospital management today about putting that block in place quickly and not only do we know where it’s going to be, the commitment from me and from government is we’re going to do it quicker than these things normally happen.”
Chair of Wexford County Council George Lawlor described a “war-like effort” from emergency services and groups such as the Order of Malta, the Irish Red Cross, the Civil Defence and Lifeline Ireland.
“It was a logistical nightmare in reality and it’s remarkable that we’re down to a figure of 30 patients, ” he said.
There were “patients who were in intensive care, mothers with babies in incubators, newborn babies”.
“It’s been a remarkable operation and to say that we had no casualty and no one badly affected or any injuries is a testament to the statutory and voluntary services here in the county of Wexford.”
Lawlor said the reopening of the hospital should happen as soon as possible because Wexford “ready needs its hospital as a matter of urgency”.
In a statement, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the “terrible incident strikes to the heart of the community in Wexford and the broader region”.
“Our thoughts are with the hundreds of patients who have had to be evacuated from the hospital, as well as their families, and the staff and management dealing with this unprecedented situation,” he said.
“The government will do whatever is required in the aftermath of this emergency.”
Wexford County Council has confirmed that the fire appeared to have started in the plant room area of the hospital. A plant room contains mechanical equipment such as boilers and water pumps.
A helpline is operating for family members of patients to access information on 053 915 3012.
