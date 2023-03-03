Wexford hospital reopens for maternity services as Taoiseach to visit after fire

WEXFORD GENERAL HOSPITAL is set to reopen today for maternity services after a fire on Wednesday forced it to evacuate its patients.

While nobody was injured in the fire, more than 200 patients had to be evacuated from the building in a major response from emergency services.

A small group of 29 patients remained in the hospital for treatment but the majority were removed and transferred to other hospitals for treatment.

The Accident and Emergency Department had to close while outpatient and elective appointments were cancelled yesterday and today.

The hospital’s maternity services are now set to recommence this morning at 9am and outpatient appointments are resuming on Monday. Any expectant mothers who have questions about their care in WGH’s maternity unit are advised to ring the labour ward on 053 915 3368.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to visit the hospital today to see the damage caused by the fire and discuss how quickly services can be restored.

He said yesterday that the fire “has been a terrible shock” to all those affected and thanked the staff and emergency personnel who evacuated the hospital, saying they “fought the blaze valiantly”.

“I want to assure everyone that the Government will do whatever is required now in the aftermath of this emergency.”

He told patients who had been transferred to other hospitals that “we will seek to have you home as soon as possible”.

“We should not underestimate the scale of the challenge facing us and full restoration of all services might take some time. The HSE assures us that emergency services will continue in the region, but from other locations, and anyone with an emergency should not attend Wexford General Hospital,” the Taoiseach said.

Patients were transferred to locations including University Hospital Waterford, St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, St. Vincent’s Hospital, the Mater Hospital and Cork University Hospital.

The National Ambulance Service, which was drafted in to relocate patients, said the fire had disrupted its services and asked the public to consider other options before calling an ambulance unless it is an emergency.

A helpline is operating for family members of patients to access information on 053 915 3012.