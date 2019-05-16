This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
This 44 year-old man has been missing from Enniscorthy since Saturday night

Ivan Vorcykhina was last seen in the Wexford town at around midnight on Saturday.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 16 May 2019, 10:01 PM
30 minutes ago 2,635 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4639046
Ivan Vorcykhina
Image: Garda Press Office
Ivan Vorcykhina
Ivan Vorcykhina
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN WEXFORD have appealed for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from Enniscorthy since last Saturday.

Ivan Vorcykhina was last seen on Parnell Road, Enniscorthy shortly after midnight on 14 May, and his family are concerned for his well-being.

When last seen, Ivan was wearing a black short-sleeved t-shirt, dark three-quarter length denim shorts and was carrying a dark navy rucksack.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 11″ in height, of average build, and as having short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information that could help lead to his whereabouts is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

