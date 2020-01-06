This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fears bad weather may have impact as search resumes for missing man off Wexford coast

Willie Whelan remains missing after the fishing boat got into difficulty on Saturday night.

By Sean Murray Monday 6 Jan 2020, 7:57 AM
7 minutes ago 130 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954640
An Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter will assist the search.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
An Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter will assist the search.
An Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter will assist the search.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A SEARCH FOR a missing fisherman off the coast of Wexford is due to resume this morning but there are fears that bad weather may impact the search today. 

On Saturday night, the alarm was raised that a fishing boat was in difficulty off Hook Head.

The Coast Guard initiated a search that evening which remains ongoing.

Two men were aboard the boat which sank. One of the men – Joe Sinnott – was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he has since died.

Willie Whelan remains missing. 

The search was stood down yesterday evening amid failing light and an imminent weather warning.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland today, Coast Guard unit manager Niall Ferns that the intention was to resume the search at first light today.

A Status Yellow Gale warning is in place for southerly winds on Irish coastal warnings, and Ferns said this will affect the search. 

“At the moment, unfortunately, the winds have increased [with] gale force 8 southerly winds,” he said. “That is going to have an impact on the search today.”

He said that the search will still be assisted by local RNLI crews, local fishing vessels and the Coast Guard helicopter 117 out of Waterford but added that the weather conditions may mean a “smaller search”. 

“There is a possibility the weather on scene will improve this afternoon,” Ferns said. “We’ll be continuing with the search with all the assets we have.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie