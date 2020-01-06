Fears bad weather may have impact as search resumes for missing man off Wexford coast

A SEARCH FOR a missing fisherman off the coast of Wexford is due to resume this morning but there are fears that bad weather may impact the search today.

On Saturday night, the alarm was raised that a fishing boat was in difficulty off Hook Head.

The Coast Guard initiated a search that evening which remains ongoing.

Two men were aboard the boat which sank. One of the men – Joe Sinnott – was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he has since died.

Willie Whelan remains missing.

The search was stood down yesterday evening amid failing light and an imminent weather warning.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland today, Coast Guard unit manager Niall Ferns that the intention was to resume the search at first light today.

A Status Yellow Gale warning is in place for southerly winds on Irish coastal warnings, and Ferns said this will affect the search.

“At the moment, unfortunately, the winds have increased [with] gale force 8 southerly winds,” he said. “That is going to have an impact on the search today.”

He said that the search will still be assisted by local RNLI crews, local fishing vessels and the Coast Guard helicopter 117 out of Waterford but added that the weather conditions may mean a “smaller search”.

“There is a possibility the weather on scene will improve this afternoon,” Ferns said. “We’ll be continuing with the search with all the assets we have.”