Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 2 October, 2019
A minke whale has been spotted in the River Liffey

The whale was spotted in Dublin port earlier today.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 5:58 PM
21 minutes ago 3,127 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4834199

A WHALE HAS apparently been spotted in the River Liffey. 

The whale was spotted in Dublin port, near the opening to Dublin Bay, earlier today.

One ferry company, Bere Island Ferries, identified it as a minke whale. 

Tweet by @Bere Island Ferries Source: Bere Island Ferries/Twitter

These whales are typically found in the North Atlantic. Females can reach an average length of eight and a half metres, while males typically grow to around eight metres in length.

Whale sightings are rare this close to the shore, let alone in the middle of Dublin bay. 

It’s unclear how the whale ended up in the Liffey. 

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

