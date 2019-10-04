This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Whale spotted in River Liffey found dead near Dublin Port

The Fin whale was spotted in Dublin port on Wednesday.

By Adam Daly Friday 4 Oct 2019, 12:55 PM
1 hour ago 10,848 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4837186
Image: Bere Island Ferries
Image: Bere Island Ferries

A WHALE THAT was spotted in the River Liffey this week has been found dead near Dublin Port. 

Dublin Port workers found the whale earlier today close to where it was first spotted, near the opening to Dublin Bay, on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, one ferry company, Bere Island Ferries, said it was as a minke whale. 

However, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group’s Conal O’Flanagan said they now believe it to have been a Fin whale.

O’Flanagan said the whale was first spotted off Howth coast “swimming very close to the shore” on Tuesday.

“It was in shallow water and large whales like that should not be. So we knew it was in trouble,” he said. 

It was then spotted again on Wednesday swimming near Dublin Port something the IWDG said is “an unusual thing for any whale”, suggesting that it may have been sick. 

“When a large whale like that is a long way from home, it never looked like it was going to end happily,” he said. 

