Whale spotted in River Liffey found dead near Dublin Port

A WHALE THAT was spotted in the River Liffey this week has been found dead near Dublin Port.

Dublin Port workers found the whale earlier today close to where it was first spotted, near the opening to Dublin Bay, on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, one ferry company, Bere Island Ferries, said it was as a minke whale.

However, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group’s Conal O’Flanagan said they now believe it to have been a Fin whale.

O’Flanagan said the whale was first spotted off Howth coast “swimming very close to the shore” on Tuesday.

“It was in shallow water and large whales like that should not be. So we knew it was in trouble,” he said.

It was then spotted again on Wednesday swimming near Dublin Port something the IWDG said is “an unusual thing for any whale”, suggesting that it may have been sick.

“When a large whale like that is a long way from home, it never looked like it was going to end happily,” he said.