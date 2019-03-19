This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Starving whale found dead with 40kg of plastic in its stomach

The animal died from starvation and was unable to eat because of the rubbish filling its stomach.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 9:49 AM
1 hour ago 7,452 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4549441

Source: The Star Online/YouTube

A STARVING WHALE with 40kg of plastic waste in its stomach has died after being washed ashore in the Philippines, activists have said, calling it one of the worst cases of poisoning they have seen.

Environmental groups have tagged the Philippines as one of the world’s biggest ocean polluters due to its reliance on single-use plastic.

That sort of pollution, which is also widespread in other southeast Asian nations, regularly kills wildlife like whales and turtles that ingest the waste.

In the latest case, a Cuvier’s beaked whale died on Saturday in the southern province of Compostela Valley where it was stranded a day earlier, the government’s regional fisheries bureau said.

The agency and an environmental group performed a necropsy on the animal and found about 40 kilograms of plastic, including grocery bags and rice sacks.

The animal died from starvation and was unable to eat because of the rubbish filling its stomach, said Darrell Blatchley, director of D’ Bone Collector Museum Inc, which helped conduct the examination.

“It’s very disgusting and heartbreaking,” he told AFP. “We’ve done necropsies on 61 dolphins and whales in the last 10 years and this is one of the biggest (amounts of plastic) we’ve seen.”

The 4.7-metre long whale was stranded in Mabini town on Friday where local officials and fishermen tried to release it, only for the creature to return to shallow water, said the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

“It could not swim on its own, emaciated and weak,” regional bureau director Fatma Idris told AFP.

“(The) animal was dehydrated. On the second day it struggled and vomited blood.”

The death comes just weeks after the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternative released a report on the “shocking” amount of single-use plastic in the Philippines, including nearly 60 billion sachets a year.

The Philippines has strict laws on garbage disposal but environmentalists say these are poorly implemented.

The problem also plagues the archipelago’s neighbours, with a sperm whale dying in Indonesia last year with nearly six kilograms of plastic waste discovered in its stomach.

In Thailand, a whale also died last year after swallowing more than 80 plastic bags. A green turtle, a protected species, suffered the same fate there in 2018.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Body found in search for missing mother-of-three in Louth
    241,906  95
    2
    		Suspect arrested after three people killed in shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht
    105,235  70
    3
    		'The Brexit destroyer': British papers round on Speaker Bercow after step to block May's vote
    74,868  77
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think rebranding is worth millions of euro?
    255  0
    2
    		Amid many rivals, co-working space Huckletree is taking a 'curated' approach to startups
    199  0
    3
    		HP's Irish chief's crystal ball shows a future of subscription-based PCs
    103  0
    The42
    1
    		‘I would have come from the flats… Brian Kerr gave me the confidence to go into any room and meet people’
    32,491  10
    2
    		'He was watching down over us' - squad member's tragic death drove Ballyhale to All-Ireland glory
    32,082  1
    3
    		Kellie Harrington auctions off belt to raise money for neighbours who lost their home to fire
    26,698  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Binge-watched Queer Eye already? Here are 8 other Netflix reality shows to keep you entertained
    4,815  0
    2
    		What to Watch on TV Tonight: Bank Holiday Monday
    4,004  0
    3
    		"I fell in love with someone else during my long distance relationship - the post office clerk"
    3,430  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    GSOC investigating car crash in which two men died in Louth
    GSOC investigating car crash in which two men died in Louth
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    Motorcyclist killed in road crash in south Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Most Dublin pubs expect to grow in 2019 as gin trend continues, but they're worried about Brexit
    Most Dublin pubs expect to grow in 2019 as gin trend continues, but they're worried about Brexit
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'He worked in the International Bar for 40 years. He'd seen it all': Tributes to one of Dublin's longest-serving barmen
    HOUSING
    The State won't know how many homeless students will be sitting the Leaving Cert this summer
    The State won't know how many homeless students will be sitting the Leaving Cert this summer
    Councils no longer operating loan scheme to help struggling homeowners with repairs
    'I didn't realise how heavy it weighed on me': Homeless family on getting keys to their council house

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie