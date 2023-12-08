Advertisement

Friday 8 December 2023
Screenshot of video from James O'Rourke.
waterford city and county council

Whale carcass washed up at Tramore pier in Waterford currently unmoveable

The whale carcass is likely to be washed back to sea.
0
1.3k
12 minutes ago

WATERFORD CITY AND County Council has said that it cannot currently move a whale carcass that has washed up at Tramore pier . 

The council said that the carcass is quite decomposed, and is currently located on a site that is “inaccessible for machinery to remove it”.

The council said that due high tides through the afternoon today, the whale is likely to be washed back out to sea. 

“In the event that the carcass is washed back up on the beach, Waterford City and County Council will dispose of the carcass in an appropriate and safe manner,” the council said. 

People are being urged to take care in coastal areas as Met Éireann forecasted gales and heavy rain today. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
