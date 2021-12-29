#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 29 December 2021
Poll: What day is it?

Be honest, you have no idea.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 10:58 AM
1,883 Views 5 Comments
Yes, we ask the important questions around here
Image: Shutterstock/WAYHOME studio
Yes, we ask the important questions around here
Yes, we ask the important questions around here
Image: Shutterstock/WAYHOME studio

IT’S THAT STRANGE time period between Christmas and the new year when one day seems to merge into the next.

To be fair, this type of limbo has become relatively normal during the pandemic but it is – apparently – 29 December 2021.

In the last week many people have asked ‘What day is it?’, ourselves included.

Poll: Without Googling the answer, what day is it?


Poll Results:

Wednesday (164)
This is a trick question, nobody actually knows (14)
Time is a flat circle (14)
Tuesday (6)
Thursday (2)





About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

