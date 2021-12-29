Poll: What day is it?

Yes, we ask the important questions around here

Yes, we ask the important questions around here

IT’S THAT STRANGE time period between Christmas and the new year when one day seems to merge into the next.

To be fair, this type of limbo has become relatively normal during the pandemic but it is – apparently – 29 December 2021.

In the last week many people have asked ‘What day is it?’, ourselves included.

Poll: Without Googling the answer, what day is it?

