Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 27 September 2022
Advertisement

Here's what Budget 2023 means for your payslip if you're earning €40,000

You’ll be paying less tax because of changes to the PAYE cut-off, tax credits, and the USC.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 3:24 PM
17 minutes ago 2,292 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5877364
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BUDGET 2023 IS out now, and with it, a range of changes to taxes charged on income.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced an increase in tax credits, a higher threshold for the PAYE’s upper tax band, and minor adjustments to PRSI and USC.

The measures will affect people differently depending on their income. You can find out what exactly they mean for you with The Journal’s Budget Calculator.

For a person earning an annual income of €40,000, here’s a breakdown of how your tax will change.

We’ve already explained what it means for someone on €30,000 and we’ll be bringing you examples of what it means for people earning €60,000 and €100,000 too, as well as our full Budget coverage on Government spending, social welfare, and other changes.

PAYE

The main change to PAYE in this year’s Budget is that the entry point for the higher tax band rate has been increased by €3,200, meaning a smaller proportion of income will be subject to the higher tax rate.

Additionally, personal tax credits and employee tax credits are increasing by €75 each, bringing both to €1,775. 

For a single person earning €40,000, that means income tax will decrease from €5,240 to €4,450.

That means savings on PAYE for a single person earning €40,000 will amount to €790.

PRSI

Changes to PRSI in Budget 2023 will not affect this income level. PRSI for a single person earning €40,000 will remain at €1,600, giving €0 in savings here.

USC

Some minor adjustments are being made to the USC to account for the rise in the minimum wage.

The ceiling of the second USC rate band is increasing from €21,295 to €22,920.

That means USC tax on an income of €40,000 would be charged as follows:

  • 0.5% on the first €12,012 = €60
  • 2% on the amount between €12,012 and €22,920 = €218
  • 4.5% on the remainder up to €40,000 = €769

It gives a total annual USC payment of €1,047, a saving of around €40 compared to 2022.

Total

Across the three taxes, the changes in this year’s Budget will bring a reduction of €830 for a single person.

For a married person, your savings will depend on whether you and your partner file your taxes together or separately and whether your household has one or two incomes.

Use The Journal’s Budget Calculator to find out what exactly the changes mean for you.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie