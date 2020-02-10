This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 10 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Explainer: What’s happened so far in the general election count?

As the counting continues, we bring you the biggest stories of GE2020 so far.

By Sinead O'Carroll Monday 10 Feb 2020, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 13,034 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5000023

THE EXIT POLL indicated we’d be talking about Sinn Féin throughout count day but it didn’t point to the absolutely huge first preference votes its candidates would get across the country. 

The party has topped polls in multiple constituencies, with popular sitting TDs, deputies who had feared for their seats and unknown names who came from seemingly nowhere. 

Storm Ciara brought turbulence in more ways than one. We know a number of ministers will lose their seats, with Shane Ross the first formally eliminated in the fifth count in Dublin Rathdown. 

What else has been happening and what should we expect today?

TheJournal.ie‘s reporters across count centres and in the newsroom spoke with The Explainer podcast throughout the night to bring you up to speed. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here

 

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Christine Bohan, Gráinne Ní Aodh, Christina Finn, Seán Murray, Stephen McDermott, Rónán Duffy and Dominic McGrath. Design by Palash Somani.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie