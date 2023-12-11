'What is a barter account' and 'what is botulism?' among top Google searches of 2023

‘WHAT IS BOTULISM?’ and ‘What is a barter account?’ were the two most-searched questions in Ireland this year.

They are alongside the film Oppenheimer and The Willow Project in Alaska as the top ‘what is’ web searches, Google has revealed.

The most searched people were Russell Brand, Huw Edwards and Phillip Schofield, but Irish presenters Ryan Tubridy and Patrick Kielty also made the top 10.

In sport, the Rugby World Cup claimed top place, with the Women’s World Cup second, and the Ryder World Cup third.

2023 was a big year for blockbusters. Barbie came second to Oppenheimer in the search bar, followed by Banshees of Inisherin, Everything everywhere all at once, and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

In TV, The Last of Us was the most-searched show. Ginny and Georgia was second, followed by Welcome to Wrexham, Love Island, Succession and White Lotus.

The most searched musicians were Coldplay, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and Lewis Capaldi.

Sinead O’Connor, Shane MacGowan and Christie Dignam were among the most searched people who died this year, alongside Matthew Perry, Tina Turner and Paul O’Grady.

‘How to claim tent tax credit?’ topped the ‘how to’ list and ChatGPT topped the tech list.

In food, recipes for Viking toast, Pornstar Martini and Marry Me Chicken were the most-searched.