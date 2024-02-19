Middle East: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have hit two US ships off its coast

IN THE LATEST in a series of attacks, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have claimed that they have attacked two “American” vessels off the coast of the country in the Gulf of Aden.

A spokesperson said Houthi naval forces used missiles to target “two American ships in the Gulf of Aden.”

“The first was ‘Sea Champion’ and the other was ‘Navis Fortuna”, they said.

The militant group, which controls much of war-torn Yemen, has been harassing the vital shipping lane since November in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war.

On Friday the EU formally launched a naval mission to protect Red Sea shipping from Yemen’s Houthi rebels as attacks by the group forced the crew of one vessel to abandon ship and damaged another.

A ‘Reckless Attack’

Earlier today, a maritime security firm Ambrey had reported that a Greek-flagged, US-owned cargo ship was attacked twice in waters off the coast of Yemen.

The bulk carrier reported a “missile attack” before another projectile hit the water just metres from the ship, the firm said.

The ship’s master reported “evidence of shrapnel and damage to paintwork” in the second incident, the Royal Navy’s UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

In a separate incident, the crew of a British-registered vessel were forced to abandon ship following a Houthi strike.

A UK government spokesperson condemned what they called a “reckless attack” on the bulk carrier and said coalition vessels were already on the scene, Britain’s Press Association reported.

Citing “military authorities”, the (UKMTO) said the crew had safely “abandoned the vessel” which was left at anchor with military authorities at the site and providing assistance.

A map of the waters off the coast of Yemen. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Impact on trade

Qatar’s energy minister has been amongst those to call for a ceasefire in Gaza specifically to end the trouble in the Red Sea, which has disrupted oil deliveries and other trade for the country.

“Hopefully there is a ceasefire soon that will stop that so that the economic impact on the entire world stops,” he said.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that revenues from the Suez Canal, which links the Red Sea with the Mediterranean, had fallen “40 to 50 percent” so far this year.

While the US is already spearheading its own naval coalition and has carried out retaliatory strikes, the EU plan will see several nations taking part.

So far Greece, France, Germany, Italy and Belgium have said they plan to contribute ships.

- Additional reporting from AFP.