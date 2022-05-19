Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Advertisement

a-Ha the Movie

The Norwegian band a-Ha shot to fame with the song Take on Me. But as this documentary shows, it took a while for them to become famous – and today, there are some tensions between the members at times.

The Innocents

This Norwegian supernatural thriller is about a group of children with special powers their parents don’t know about.

Benediction

Jack Lowden stars as the poet Siegfried Sassoon, in this film directed by the legendary Terence Davies, about his life and time fighting in World War I.

Which one would you go see first?

