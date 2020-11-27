What is the new advice around household visits and travel?

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced plans for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in December and throughout the Christmas period.

Cabinet this afternoon approved advice for the reopening of society including the reopening of restaurants, retail and restrictions on household visitors.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed this evening that Ireland will move back to Level 3 from Tuesday 1 December – with some modifications.

Public health officials had earlier urged caution regarding reopening pubs that serve food and allowing indoor dining as well as expressing concerns around religious services recommencing.

It was confirmed this evening that restrictions on inter-county travel and the ban on household visits under Level 5 will remain in place until 18 December.

Gatherings of up to 15 people may take place outdoors. No organised indoor events should take place. Households should not mix with other households other than those within their bubble until 18 December, the Taoiseach said this evening.

Visits to households, however, will be allowed after 18 December until 6 January.

From 18 December, households can mix with two other households with a relaxation of travel rules meaning people can visit relations throughout the country for Christmas.

That means three households including your own household can gather indoors. Inter-county travel will be permitted until 6 January.

The Government has said that household visits will be a personal choice for people to make and has urged people to follow public health advice.