#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 27 November 2020
Advertisement

What is the new advice around household visits and travel?

The Government has announced its advice for December and the Christmas period.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 27 Nov 2020, 6:24 PM
1 hour ago 11,430 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5280967
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced plans for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in December and throughout the Christmas period.

Cabinet this afternoon approved advice for the reopening of society including the reopening of restaurants, retail and restrictions on household visitors.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed this evening that Ireland will move back to Level 3 from Tuesday 1 December – with some modifications. 

Public health officials had earlier urged caution regarding reopening pubs that serve food and allowing indoor dining as well as expressing concerns around religious services recommencing. 

It was confirmed this evening that restrictions on inter-county travel and the ban on household visits under Level 5 will remain in place until 18 December. 

Gatherings of up to 15 people may take place outdoors. No organised indoor events should take place. Households should not mix with other households other than those within their bubble until 18 December, the Taoiseach said this evening. 

Related Read

27.11.20 As it happened: Taoiseach announces re-opening of restaurants from next Friday and household visits from 18 December

Visits to households, however, will be allowed after 18 December until 6 January

From 18 December, households can mix with two other households with a relaxation of travel rules meaning people can visit relations throughout the country for Christmas. 

That means three households including your own household can gather indoors. Inter-county travel will be permitted until 6 January.

The Government has said that household visits will be a personal choice for people to make and has urged people to follow public health advice.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie