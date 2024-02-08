Poll: What is the right age for a child to own a smartphone?

A SURVEY HAS found that 24% of six-year-olds have their own smartphone.

Polling firm Amárach surveyed 900 parents of children aged five to 17 on behalf of Irish charity CyberSafeKids. The findings were released on Tuesday to mark Safer Internet Day.

It also found that 52% of parents do not feel confident about how to teach their children how to stay safe on the internet.

Alex Cooney, CEO of CyberSafeKids, said it was “alarming” to find that “children as young as 5 are being allowed to use smartphones alone in their bedroom”.

So today we’re asking: What is the right age for a child to own a smartphone?

