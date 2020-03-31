Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

WITH MANY OF us spending far more time at home, we’re likely to be turning to the telly to provide us with a bit of escapism and entertainment.

But with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to decide what to watch. That’s why we’re here to help, with our new weekly TV movie roundup.

We’ve sifted through the options and brought you highlights across terrestrial TV and streaming services.

From feelgood movies to action flicks, we have you covered. Something to watch remotely with pals? Family film? We have those too.

Family flick pick

Cars 3, Saturday, RTÉ One, 8.35pm

Settle in front of the couch with the kids on Saturday afternoon for this animated treat.

Escapist movie pick

Dodgeball, Wednesday, Film4, 9pm

Escape from all things dark with this silly comedy about a dodgeball, which sounds like a made-up sport but actually isn’t. Stars Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn.

Streaming services picks

Signed up to a streaming service? Here are our picks for this week.

Netflix: All the Bright Places

A sweet love story about a teen girl (Elle Fanning) who loses her sister in an accident, but finds her life rejuvenated by a classmate.

Disney+: Sister Act

It costs €6.99 a month or €69.99 a year to sign up to Disney+, but you can try it for free for seven days. While you’re signed up, now’s your chance to check out some stone-cold classic suitable for all the family. For your first film, we recommend Sister Act. It stars Whoopi Goldberg who has to go undercover as a nun after she witnesses a murder.

Irish film pick

In the Name of the Father, Friday, RTE 2, 9.30pm

If you haven’t seen this iconic Irish film (directed by Jim Sheridan) yet, here’s your chance. Daniel Day Lewis stars as one of the Guildford Four, a group of men falsely accused of setting off IRA bombs. The true story of their arrest, imprisonment and release is told in this 1993 film.

Watch with pals pick

Fast and Furious 7, Friday, Virgin Media One, 10pm

Watch the seventh installment in the Fast and Furious franchise (remotely) with pals – some craic. In this one, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O’Conner (the late Paul Wlaker) and the rest of their team return to the US after they’re given amnesty for their crimes. Expect lots of cars speeding around the place, of course.

Action flick pick

Patriots Day, Saturday, RTE 2, 9.30pm

Mark Wahlberg stars as a cop on duty the day of the Boston marathon bombing. Like Stronger, this tells the story of what happened – but this film focuses on the search for those responsible.

Drama pick

Reservation Road, Saturday, TG4, 9.30pm

Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Connelly star in this 2007 film about two families which converge after a tragic accident.

Comedy pick

Hail Ceasar, Saturday, Film4, 4.15pm

An all-star cast, including Jonah Hill, Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand, star in this 2016 Coen brothers film about a Hollywood fixer in the 1950s.

