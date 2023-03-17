Where are the biggest parades today and what is happening across this weekend?

HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S Day!

This weekend will see parades aplenty and cultural events in every corner of the country.

Here’s a quick snapshot of what’s on offer.

DUBLIN

Women’s National Football Team manager Vera Pauw, defender Diane Caldwell and former Irish international Paula Gorham will lead out the national parade taking place this afternoon.

Running from 12pm to 2pm, this year’s parade has been described by festival organisers as “biggest and brightest” yet.

It will begin at Parnell Square, cross O’Connell Bridge and run through the south side of the city.

Dallas star Patrick Duffy will be in attendance as this year’s International Guest of Honour.

It will be broadcast live on RTÉ One and on the RTÉ Player.

Major traffic restrictions similar to other years will be in place with diversions commencing at 5am across the city, while An Garda Síochána are have said in excess of 600 force members will be on duty today.

Gardaí are encouraging everyone who wishes to attend the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin to use public transport.

Elsewhere in the city, St. Patrick’s Festival Quarter returns for a second year at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks.

By day families can enjoy a range of activities such as circus shows, panel discussions and music. From 6pm, Festival Quarter Nights will host food vendors, bars and live performances from Irish indie-rock group Pillow Queens and friends.

Some events are ticketed and have age restrictions, you can check all of that out here.

Meanwhile in Smithfield, a brand new food festival will run until Sunday.

The Licensed Vintners Association has said all pubs in Dublin City Centre will be open for the full permitted trading hours on St Patrick’s Day between 12.30pm and 12.30am.

Speaking at a media briefing earlier this week, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said she was looking forward to welcoming people to the city.

“I’m asking people to look after the city while they’re out and about. Take care and just have a fantastic day,” she said.

An in-depth look at everything that’s on (and there is A LOT on) can be found here.

GALWAY

Kicking off at 11.30am, Galway’s parade marks the start of a three-day celebration in and around city.

It will begin at University Road, cross Salmon Weir Bridge, to Eglinton Street and wrap up at Prospect Hill at around 12.30pm.

Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend and 11-year-old Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane will lead the throngs of participants, including spectacle theatre company Macnas.

A weekend-long run of free outdoor gigs in Eyre Square will get underway at 3.10pm this afternoon.

In Salthill, amusements will open for the weekend later today while a family fun day is set to go ahead tomorrow.

For more details, click here.

BELFAST

This year’s “Voices of Belfast” St Patrick’s Day Parade will leave City Hall at 1.30pm and celebrate the city’s vibrant music heritage – from pop to punk and traditional to disco.

It will weave its way through the city centre via Chichester Street, Victoria Street and High Street before making its way back to City Hall.

The city is warning of temporary traffic measures. More on that here.

Festivities continue into Saturday, with céilí dancing taking place in Belfast Castle at 2pm. Details of all events across the weekend can be found here.

CORK

“A Century of Stories” is the theme of this year’s parade in Cork city, which will set off from South Mall at 1pm.

Participants including sport groups, dance schools and brass bands will travel down Grand Parade, onto St. Patrick’s Street, finishing on Merchant’s Quay.

Irish Sign Language interpretation will be provided at the Grandstand on St. Patrick's Street, where there will also be a zone reserved for wheelchair users.

For those who cannot attend in-person, it will be livestreamed here.

There are also a number of active and cultural events lined up across the weekend. See more about what’s on here.

KILKENNY

Led by local celebrity chef Edward Hayden, this year’s parade in Kilkenny will be celebrate "Legends and Stories".

It’ll start on John Street at 1.30pm, before heading onto Rose Inn Street and finishing at the Market Yard.

The streets of the city will be full of entertainment before and after the parade, with live music performances, food, crafts and carnival rides beginning at 11am today, tomorrow and Sunday, lasting into the evening.

See what's on offer here.

LIMERICK

The parade in Limerick starts at noon and will head down O’Connell Street from Roden Street, making its way to the finish point on Rutland Street.

“Discover Limerick” is this year's theme, with many old favourites returning to take part.

A city-wide festival beginning today will run until Sunday. Full details on all events can be found here.

For those opposed to venturing into the city, numerous parades have been organised at community level. Find out more here.

WATERFORD

With this year’s Grand Marshal, boxing champion Kelyn Cassidy, leading the way, Waterford's parade will celebrate “The Best of Waterford”.

It will begin at 1pm at the Bridge Street end of the Quay.

Details of road closures and all of the best viewing spots can be found here.

There will be events well into this evening and tomorrow evening, with the festival wrapping up on Sunday at 4.30pm.

More info here.

TRANSPORT TODAY

Iarnród Éireann has said services will operate on a Sunday timetable today but with additional DART and Commuter trains in Dublin as well as extra late-night trains this evening.

Tara Street Station will be closed until 4pm today and commuters are being asked to use Connolly or Pearse Stations during this time.

Parade-goers in the capital are also being urged to allow sufficient time to travel into the city and to be prepared for high demand on public transport.

The following trains will operate after midnight on DART and Commuter routes, serving all stations unless otherwise stated:

12.20am Pearse to Maynooth

12.30am Pearse to Howth

12.30am Connolly to Greystones

12.40am Pearse to Dundalk (serving Tara St, Connolly, Howth Junction and then all stations to Dundalk)

12.50am Pearse to Kildare (serving Tara St, Connolly, Drumcondra, and all stations ParkWest to Kildare)

A revised timetable is in place for intercity routes and the Cork Commuter. Details are available on www.irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) and public transport providers have developed a public transport network for the day which can be found here.

People who live outside the M50 are being asked to try leave their car outside the M50 zone. People who live inside the M50 zone on the outside are being asked to try leave their car outside the Grand Canal zone and those who live on the northside are being asked to try leave their car outside the North Circular Road zone.

GARDA ADVICE

Gardaí are asking people attending any St Patrick's Day parades around the country to plan their journey in advance. They are advising to:

Select the area that you want to view the parade in advance of travelling

Arrive early

Keep children under close supervision. Where possible children should have phone numbers for their guardians in the event of accidental separation

Mind your personnel belongings

Gardaí have the following public safety advise for all attending the St Patrick's Day festival parade:

The policing priority is to facilitate a family-friendly event and environment in which citizens can enjoy the St Patrick’s festivities and public realms

An Garda Síochána will have an extensive policing plan in place for all St Patrick’s Day parades nationwide

The consumption of alcohol in public places is generally restricted by local authority bye laws in most local authority areas, including Dublin City Centre

An Garda Síochána will be enforcing these bye laws on the consumption of alcohol in public places

It also has the following personal safety advise for members of the public:

Drink alcohol responsibly

Never drink and drive, no matter the time of the day/ night

Plan your night out, tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back

Don’t let your friends or family walk home alone, there is safety in numbers

If you have to, walk in well lit areas and make sure you can be seen by passing traffic (wear reflective gear/ carry a torch)

Take care when carrying personal property (handbag, smart phone or tablet) in crowded areas; keep them in a safe location within view

Watch out for pickpockets in crowded areas; Keep handbags zipped and don’t put your wallet in your back pocket. In bars and restaurants take care about where you store coats and handbags

Park and lock your car in secure, well lit areas. Keep valuables including bags and coats hidden

With reporting by Hayley Halpin