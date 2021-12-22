#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 22 December 2021
Advertisement

Poll: What's the correct time for Christmas dinner?

We all know there’s only one ideal time.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 16,317 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5638305
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IT’S A LOT of people’s favourite meal of the year and it’s now just three days away.

Many aspects of Christmas dinner are the subject of intense debate; how many types of spuds should there be? Cranberry sauce or redcurrant jelly? Leg or breast? To sprout or not to sprout?

However, one thing we can all agree on is that there’s only one right time for the festive feast and anyone who eats outside that window is very odd indeed.

So, today we’re asking: What’s the correct time for Christmas dinner?


Poll Results:

Between 3pm and 5pm (844)
Between 1pm and 3pm (563)
Between 5pm and 7pm (177)
After 8pm  (12)
12 midday (9)





#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie