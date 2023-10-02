Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 2 October 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Shutterstock/Cvijic File photo of euro notes in a wallet
# your stories
What would you like to see in Budget 2024? We want to hear your stories
The Budget is set to be unveiled next week.
4.6k
0
1 hour ago

BUDGET 2024 IS due to be announced next week, with much speculation as to what it will entail.

The usual kite-flying has been happening in recent weeks, with an increase in social welfare payments such as the pension and greater support for parents paying for childcare among the measures expected.

A return of the electricity credit, aimed at helping people keep up with bills amid surging costs, is also likely.

Ahead of the official announcement on 10 October, we want to hear from readers:

  • What measure would you like to see in the Budget?
  • Do you feel better or worse off than a year ago?

We’d like to hear your stories to share some in a future article. Please include your name, your age and county along with your answer. Let us know if you wish to remain anonymous.

To share your story, please send around 150-300 words to answers@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Budget’.

Tap here to email us

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags