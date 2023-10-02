What would you like to see in Budget 2024? We want to hear your stories

BUDGET 2024 IS due to be announced next week, with much speculation as to what it will entail.

The usual kite-flying has been happening in recent weeks, with an increase in social welfare payments such as the pension and greater support for parents paying for childcare among the measures expected.

A return of the electricity credit, aimed at helping people keep up with bills amid surging costs, is also likely.

Ahead of the official announcement on 10 October, we want to hear from readers:

What measure would you like to see in the Budget?

Do you feel better or worse off than a year ago?

We’d like to hear your stories to share some in a future article. Please include your name, your age and county along with your answer. Let us know if you wish to remain anonymous.

To share your story, please send around 150-300 words to answers@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Budget’.