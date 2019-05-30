Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Gloria Bell

What we know

Julianne Moore stars as a woman in her 50s who goes to LA dance clubs to try and find a mister right. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, who also directed Gloria, the film this is based on.

What the critics say

“An emotionally open character, Gloria laughs easily and listens closely, often leaning into others when they talk. But she holds back, too, keeping part of herself hidden, which feels natural given all the years that she’s spent taking care of people, her family, her friends, her clients.” – New York Times

“Reportedly it was Moore who recruited Lelio to the project, and if that is the case it was a shrewd call. Gloria Bell pairs perhaps the best portrayer of troubled or lost women with a director who has built a career building stories around them, and the result is a film that comfortably banishes any fears of some neutered US remake.” – Guardian

What’s it rated?

Godzilla: The King of the Monsters

What we know

Picking up five years after Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla, this brings us to a time where monsters like Godzilla are on the rise – but they’re being tracked by an organisation that wants to eradicate them.

What the critics say

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is full of amazing monster battles... even if its human characters are never quite as fun.



Our review: https://t.co/YXeZxL08AG pic.twitter.com/KSuZFFRPV7 — IGN (@IGN) May 28, 2019 Source: IGN /Twitter

here’s my review of ‘godzilla: king of the monsters’: cool visuals, extremely loud, maybe the worst script in recent memory — j.r. hennessy (@jrhennessy) May 28, 2019 Source: j.r. hennessy /Twitter

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: None yet

IMDB: 7.3/10

Sunset

What we know

Directed by László Nemes, this is about a young woman who arrives in Budapest in 1913 searching for her brother.

What the critics say

“The movie’s disorienting and visually austere style takes some getting used to: dark, but warmly lit hand-held cameras draw viewers’ attention beyond the immediate foreground (almost always in focus) towards the camera frame’s out-of-focus background.” – RogerEbert.com

“The nightmarish vision of ‘Son of Saul’ is used with far less resonance in László Nemes’ sophomore feature, which impresses visually but seems to revel in befuddlement.” - Variety

What’s it rated?

Also out this week: Thunder Road, Ma, In Safe Hands

Which one would you go see first?

