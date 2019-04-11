Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Mid90s

What we know

For his directorial debut, Jonah Hill explores the lives of teen skateboards in 1990s LA.

What the critics say

“mid90s is about as spiky and unsentimental as a youth-rebellion movie can get. Hill makes it feel like a documentary, and by that I don’t just mean that it’s shot in a mode of unvarnished simulated vérite. - Variety

“Written and directed by Jonah Hill, this film wants to be less a period piece than a time capsule, an immersion in the sights and sound of a pop-cultural moment.” – New York Times

What’s it rated?

Out of Innocence

What we know

This film by Danny HIller is based on the true story of the Kerry Babies case. It stars veteran Irish actor Fiona Shaw. A young girl confesses to a crime she didn’t commit and is charged with murder.

What the critics say

“Out of Innocence gives voice to the young women who have been abused and ostracised by the Catholic Church and the Irish state in its empathetic portrayal of Sarah and her family.” – Film Ireland

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: None yet

IMDB: 8.9/10

Hellboy

What we know

David Harbour (Stranger Things) stars as Hellboy,

What the critics say

“Harbour makes for a formidable Hellboy in a visually snappy milieu that, like del Toro’s earlier entries, takes its cues from Mignola’s sardonic horror-fantasy universe.” – Indiewire

“But just because a movie is ridiculous and knows it’s ridiculous, that doesn’t automatically make its ridiculousness work. “Hellboy” stops being fun when it stops being funny—when it abruptly shifts gears into a more relentlessly bloody, violent mood.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: None yet

IMDB: 6.5/10

Which one would you go see first?

