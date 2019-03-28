This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 8:30 PM
36 minutes ago 2,408 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4559724

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Dumbo

Source: Disney UK/YouTube

What we know

Colin Farrell and Eva Green (and a very cute CGI elephant) star in Tim Burton’s reimagining of the Disney classic. A cute tale updated for 2019 – you’ll definitely be left teary-eyed.

What the critics say

  • “Dumbo, now created with animatronic and digital effects, is still a cute, lonely pachyderm with impossibly large floppy ears who speaks to us with his soft pleading anthropomorphic Keane eyes (he has no dialogue.)” – Variety
  • ” In “Dumbo,” Burton takes this self-referential impulse to a startling level through the representation of its Walt Disney-style impresario — who speaks of magic and mystique — and then by lighting the whole shebang on fire.” – New York Times

What’s it rated?

Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story

Source: Altitude Films/YouTube

What we know

The true story of cult British entertainer Frank Sidebottom is told in this documentary.

What the critics say

  • “Being Frank is constructed with an appropriately scrappy DIY aesthetic. The film makes great use of the copious VHS tapes, letters, notes and cartoons that Sievey left behind after his death in 2010, and the archive footage makes this a fascinating time capsule of late ’80s/early-’90s television.” - Little White Lies
  • “Sullivan’s documentary sheds more light on one central question: was Frank Sidebottom a creation of pure surrealist/performance-art genius? Or was he a creative cul-de-sac, a semi-funny piece of strangeness being laughed at, not with, by his raucous fans?” – The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Out of Blue 

Source: FilmStop Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Patricia Clarkson stars in this film version of a Martin Amis novel. 

What the critics say

  • “Never one for a straightforward story, the director trumps her superstitious schoolgirl mystery The Falling by asking even more questions about the nature of the universe, in the context of a murder case here.” – Empire ”Out of Blue is incoherent, which isn’t to say it’s bad. Carol Morley’s murder mystery is a mood piece that alternates between naffness and transcendence.” – BFI

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (271)
Dumbo (218)
Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story (51)
Out of Blue (17)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Deeply shocking': Housing Minister slammed as number of homeless people passes 10,000 for first time
    71,930  129
    2
    		Man awarded $80 million after claiming weed killer caused his cancer
    55,433  32
    3
    		Indicative votes result: MPs vote against all 8 Brexit options, including a no-deal
    53,590  64
    Fora
    1
    		CroíValve has raised €3.2 million for its minimally invasive heart treatment device
    171  0
    2
    		Wazp wants to bridge the knowledge gap in 3D printing for companies big and small
    76  0
    The42
    1
    		James Power had a better story than most for his Leaving Cert Irish oral examiner
    54,266  5
    2
    		Seamus Coleman makes second significant donation to Sean Cox fund
    50,356  35
    3
    		Journalist who survived Chapecoense plane crash dies after playing football match
    29,324  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 pairs of jeans we have repurchased time and time again
    4,104  0
    2
    		Goodbye Skin Deep: A love letter to beauty
    3,847  3
    3
    		Kerry Katona said Victoria Beckham reached out to her after her split with Brian McFadden... it's the Dredge
    3,553  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    HIGH COURT
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    EU
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    Explainer: All you need to know about the EU's new road safety technology proposals
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    CORK
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie