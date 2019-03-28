Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

Dumbo

What we know

Colin Farrell and Eva Green (and a very cute CGI elephant) star in Tim Burton’s reimagining of the Disney classic. A cute tale updated for 2019 – you’ll definitely be left teary-eyed.

What the critics say

“Dumbo, now created with animatronic and digital effects, is still a cute, lonely pachyderm with impossibly large floppy ears who speaks to us with his soft pleading anthropomorphic Keane eyes (he has no dialogue.)” – Variety

” In “Dumbo,” Burton takes this self-referential impulse to a startling level through the representation of its Walt Disney-style impresario — who speaks of magic and mystique — and then by lighting the whole shebang on fire.” – New York Times

What’s it rated?

Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story

What we know

The true story of cult British entertainer Frank Sidebottom is told in this documentary.

What the critics say

“Being Frank is constructed with an appropriately scrappy DIY aesthetic. The film makes great use of the copious VHS tapes, letters, notes and cartoons that Sievey left behind after his death in 2010, and the archive footage makes this a fascinating time capsule of late ’80s/early-’90s television.” - Little White Lies

“Sullivan’s documentary sheds more light on one central question: was Frank Sidebottom a creation of pure surrealist/performance-art genius? Or was he a creative cul-de-sac, a semi-funny piece of strangeness being laughed at, not with, by his raucous fans?” – The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Out of Blue

What we know

Patricia Clarkson stars in this film version of a Martin Amis novel.

What the critics say

“Never one for a straightforward story, the director trumps her superstitious schoolgirl mystery The Falling by asking even more questions about the nature of the universe, in the context of a murder case here.” – Empire ”Out of Blue is incoherent, which isn’t to say it’s bad. Carol Morley’s murder mystery is a mood piece that alternates between naffness and transcendence.” – BFI

What’s it rated?

