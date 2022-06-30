Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Nitram
Caleb Landry Jones plays a young man with an intellectual disability who commits a horrific crime – the film focuses on the lead-up to the real-life massacre in Port Arthur, Australia.
- RottenTomatoes: 91%
- IMDB: 7.1/10
Minions: The Rise of Gru
The latest in the Despicable Me franchise looks at how Gru came to be Gru – bringing us back to the 1970s to his youth.
- RottenTomatoes: 67%
- IMDB: 7.4/10
The Princess
This tells, through archive footage, the story of Princess Diana and the British public’s love for her.
- RottenTomatoes: 84%
- IMDB: 7.3/10
Which one would you go see first?
