Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Candyman

This reboot of the classic 80s horror sets it in the present day in the same city – Chicago – but the Cabrini-Green towers of the original have been knocked and replaced. An artist moves in and soon things get weird…

The Nest

Jude Law and Carrie Coon play a married couple who move to the UK to start a new chapter in their life – but the husband’s behaviour starts to rock the family’s foundations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Pig

I dare you not to be moved by this Nicolas Cage film, where he plays a truffle dealer on the hunt for his beloved pig.

Which one would you go see first?

