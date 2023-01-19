Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Let the Wrong One In

Irish director Conor McMahon’s feature is about a young supermarket worker who discovers his brother is a vampire, and has to decide: help him or, er, kill him?

Babylon

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)’s new feature is a bombastic epic about the early days of Hollywood, and stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Holy Spider

This Iranian film is about a journalist who investigates the serial killings of sex workers by a person called the ‘spider killer’.

Which one would you go see first?

