Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Elvis

It’s finally here – Baz Luhrmann’s film about the life and music of the one and only Elvis Presley. Thank you vurry much.

The Black Phone

Ethan Hawke plays a big ol’ baddie in this old-school horror about a small town where kids keep disappearing.

Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest

A Danish documentary about a video game nerd who tries to play a 1980s arcade machine for 100 consecutive hours – with a little help from his friends.

