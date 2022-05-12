#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 12 May 2022
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 12 May 2022, 8:30 PM
By Aoife Barry Thursday 12 May 2022, 8:30 PM
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.  

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn Wang, a Chinese immigrant who discovers while getting her taxes done that different versions of her live in different universes. Meanwhile, she’s having trouble dealing with her daughter’s sexuality. A heavily praised film from The Daniels. (An earlier version of this article included Benediction, which is actually out next week.)

This Much I Know To Be True 

The creative relationship between Nick Cave and Warren Ellis is explored in this documentary about the making of the albums Ghosteen and Carnage. 

Father Stu

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson star in this true-life story about Stuart Long, an amateur boxer from Montana who feels a calling to become a priest – and is later diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a rare muscular disease. 

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

Father Stu (163)
Benediction (99)
 This Much I Know To Be True  (84)



About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

