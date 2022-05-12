Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Advertisement

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn Wang, a Chinese immigrant who discovers while getting her taxes done that different versions of her live in different universes. Meanwhile, she’s having trouble dealing with her daughter’s sexuality. A heavily praised film from The Daniels. (An earlier version of this article included Benediction, which is actually out next week.)

This Much I Know To Be True

The creative relationship between Nick Cave and Warren Ellis is explored in this documentary about the making of the albums Ghosteen and Carnage.

Father Stu

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson star in this true-life story about Stuart Long, an amateur boxer from Montana who feels a calling to become a priest – and is later diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a rare muscular disease.

Which one would you watch first?

