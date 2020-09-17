Culture Night: Here's what's happening in the South and midlands on Friday

CULTURE NIGHT IS this Friday 18 September, and there are hundreds of events taking place across the country – from visual art, to heritage, to music.

With the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in place, a lot of the events have moved online, but there are many offline too.

Whether you want to see live performances, enjoy some art, or hear the best in Irish storytelling, there’s something for you.

Here’s our guide to what’s on in the south and midlands on Friday.

Laois

Francis Bacon, 4pm – 12pm

This pre-recorded documentary-style video on Francis Bacon’s time in Abbeyleix and how it influenced his work can be watched online. His maternal grandmother, Winnie Supple, lived in Farmleigh. This documentary features footage of Farmleigh and interviews with people about Bacon.

Children of the Free State exhibition, 3pm – 1pm

Visit the Dunamaise Arts Centre to check out photography, video and audio featuring older people from rural Laois born before or just after 1922.

Offaly

Short film – M.51 Spiral Nebula, 7pm – 7.15pm, online at 10pm

A visual essay in celebration of the discovery of the spiral structure of the Nebula Whirlpool. This discovery was made by William, the 3rd Earl of Rosse. It allowed humans to see for the first time that we live not in a singular galaxy but multiple galaxies. Made on location in Birr Castle, Gardens and Science Centre, the short film is a collaborative project from composer Ann Cleare, singer Pascal Kennedy, cinematographer Brendan Farrell and director Fiona Breen.

The Bronte Family in 15 Objects, 7pm – 8pm

This online Zoom talk provides an insight into the Brontë family through 15 items. They are in a collection that was brought to Banagher by local man Arthur Bell Nicholls, who married Charlotte Brontë.

Westmeath

Front Door Lockdown Project, 8pm – 9.30pm

Tanya and Andrea Cullen from Bronte Photography present a series of portraits taken during lockdown, showing Mullingar people at their front doors. The images will be projected onto the front of Mullingar Arts Centre. The project has made €5,800 for St Vincent de Paul.

Guided walking tour of John Broderick’s Athlone, 5pm – 6pm

Booking required for this gentle one-hour walk, which will give you information on John Broderick’s life and times, as well as quotations from his writings.

Longford

Mostrim Youth Players, 8pm – 10pm

Three different groups from Mostrim Youth Players will showcase their talent at this family-friendly outdoor event. Expect some monologues and songs as Gaeilge also.

Longford Writers Group, 5pm – 6pm

Enjoy some online readings – across literature, poetry and spoken word – from this group.

Cork

My Generation, 6pm – 10pm

Tune in online via The Glucksman for the unveiling of a public artwork created with teenage asylum seekers. Working with artist Kate O’Shea, and supported by the Glucksman and Cork Migrant Centre teams, these young people were invited to find creative ways to communicate their experiences of teenage life in 2020 Ireland.

Cork Artists’ Collective, 4pm – 8pm

This collective brings two artworks which will be visible on the street and online. Find out more information about the two of them at the link above.

Kinsale Twilight Walking Tour, 8pm

Tour guide David Peare and Cork County Library and Arts Service writer in residence Matthew Geden will host this special evening stroll around Kinsale. The tour will include historical stories and poems.

Traveller visibility group, 6pm – 8pm

This group will share archival images and videos on its Facebook page, including ones about the Traveller language Cant/Gammon.

Kerry

Sound-wave, 4pm – 5.30pm, 6.30pm – 8pm

Two short music and art films from Corca Dhuibhne, as Gaeilge.

Cultural cures, 8pm – 10pm

People have been sharing their ‘cultural cures’ that are getting them through the pandemic, and they will be shared on the Listowel Writers Week Facebook page on Culture Night.

Clare

Ennis shop windows, 4pm – 12pm

This offline event sees paintings by David O’Rourke displayed in shop windows across Ennis town.

Burren Blast, 4pm – 11.30pm

Enjoy music and song from musician and songwriter Eugene Lambe, Karen Sorensen and Frank Golden at a Martello Tower in the Burren – all from the comfort of your own home.

Limerick

Enjoy a digital African drumming session and dance workshop.

Join these performers online across three Limerick venues. Expect spoken word, music and visual art. This is the launch of 39th edition of EVA International, Ireland’s biennial of contemporary art.

Waterford

Rachel O’Keeffe takes her hip-hop choreography to the virtual streets of Waterford. Will be shown on Waterford In Your Pocket as part of the virtual experience tour.

Medieval Museum, from 6pm – 8pm

Take a guided tour (booking required) of this award-winning Medieval Museum.

Tipperary

This offline event is for families and involves highlighting important historical buildings across Clonmel.

Tipperary Museum of Hidden History, 8pm – 8.45pm

Take a look at the installation The Knots by Kriti Khatri – celebrating the art of knotting or macrame, which has its roots in 13th century Arabic culture.

Search for more events happening in the South and midlands on the Culture Night website.