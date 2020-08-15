From painting to canoeing - here are some events to keep you busy this weekend

AFTER MONTHS OF online-only events, organisers are slowly starting to return to physical spaces to host events in Dublin and around the country.

Most events will look a little different to usual, with social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Online events are still widely available, and offer a way to have some fun from the safety of home – especially for those in Kildare, Offaly and Laois who have been asked to restrict their movements.

Here’s a look at what’s happening over the next few days.

PAINT THE PRESIDENT

Drink and Draw Ireland is back for its first socially distanced event since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ireland, with a Michael D. Higgins-themed night for its comeback.

Event-goers will be guided in painting a portrait of the popular president at a location in Dublin city centre, which is yet to be announced.

A canvas and painting materials are provided, and no experience is necessary. The event is for over-18s as alcohol will be served.

Tickets for the event are €19.99 and can be purchased on eventbrite. There’ll be an afternoon session at 5pm, and an evening session at 8pm.

INDIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

Celebrations for the 74th Indian Independence Day are taking place outdoors this Saturday at the Spire in Dublin.

Music and dance will be at the centre of the event, with performances from a Bollywood DJ, a live dhol player, and dancers.

The event is free and begins at 12pm on 15 August.

LEISURE ON THE LIFFEY

Canoeing Ireland is holding its annual Liffey Odyssey, a canoe tour down the River Liffey in aid of the LauraLynn children’s hospice.

Registration is open to Canoeing Ireland club members at at least Level Two skills standard can join the paddle, while those who prefer to keep their feet on dry land can watch the canoers along the route from 1pm on Sunday.

The route spans over 8km and runs from the Canoeing Ireland Training Centre near Strawberry Beds, finishing at the mouth of Dublin Port by the Poolbeg Yacht Club.

Full details on the event, which is running from 1pm to 3pm on 16 August, can be found here.

YOGA FROM HOME – OR THE STUDIO

YogaHub is hosting a yoga class focused on core strengthening live from its Phibsboro studio on Saturday, with attendance available in-person and online.

The Yoga For Core class runs for 90 minutes and teaches exercises for strengthening the core and abdominal wall.

Advanced booking is necessary to attend the class in the studio, or you can join in from around the country through a livestream.

The class starts at noon on 15 August, and more details are available here.

ANOTHER LOVE STORY

The yearly Another Love Story festival can’t take place as usual, so in its stead the organisers are set to host a digital festival this weekend.

Across Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 August they’ll host a series of special broadcasts of live performances which will air from 8pm on Saturday via the ALS website and social channels.

Expect live performances from jape, Anna Mieke X Glasshouse, Rozi Plain (UK), The Bonk, Fazer Fazer Fazer, Rachael Lavelle, Johnny Dillon (Solo Guitar) | Young Hearts Run Free and more.

HERITAGE WEEK AT THE NATIONAL GALLERY

The National Gallery of Ireland is among organisations participating in National Heritage Week from Saturday, with events continuing throughout the week.

The focus this year is on digital content. with a view to provide open access for people to learn and celebrate Irish heritage.

Stories on the National Gallery’s website explore nature, sketchbooks, and other items related to George Bernard Shaw, and an online self-guided art trail is also available.