#Open journalism

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
The Remote: The return of Umbrella Academy, a Belfast thriller, and a pinch of time travel

We’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 6:30 PM
32 minutes ago 5,792 Views 1 Comment
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

People are at home a bit more these days and we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.  

Something criminally good…

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Award-winning crime drama The Fall has just dropped onto Netflix Ireland, featuring a host of familiar faces. 

Set in Belfast, Gillian Anderson is a detective hunting down a serial killer (Jamie Dornan) who is murdering young women across the city.

With all 17 episodes across its three seasons now on Netflix, if you’re looking for something to marathon, The Fall is a worthy watch.

When’s it on? Streaming on Netflix now

Something you haven’t seen like this before…

Source: BBC Trailers/YouTube

Taking a new look at the Iraq war, Once Upon a Time in Iraq is a BBC documentary series revisiting the war from the United States’ invasion in 2003 to the wreckage left behind.

The series interviews civilians and soldiers from both sides of the conflict to piece together the impact of the war on ordinary people’s lives.

Monday’s episode shares stories from a heavy metal musician and translator, a university professor, and a woman who sheltered Shia soldiers escaping Islamic State execution as they live through the aftermath of the war when the US withdraws its troops.

When’s it on? Monday on BBC Two at 9 pm

Something sporty…

Sean Boylan documentary Source: RTÉ

Airing on RTÉ, Seán follows the life of Meath man Seán Boylan, a former GAA manager and a traditional medical herbalist.

Boylan managed the Meath GAA Senior Football team for 23 years until 2005, overseeing the team as it reached four All-Ireland Senior Football Championships, three National Football League titles, and eight Leinster Senior Football Championships.

When’s it on? Thursday on RTÉ One at 10.10 pm

Something to stream…

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Popular science fiction series The Umbrella Academy has returned to Netflix for a second season, bringing the social media buzz that came with its first season along with it.

Ellen Page leads an ensemble cast of adopted siblings who were born simultaneously to women who had shown no signs of pregnancy prior to giving birth. The estranged group reunite when one time-travels back from the future to warn of an impending global apocalypse. 

Based on a comic book series written by Gerard Way, lead vocalist of My Chemical Romance, the first season picked up nominations at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the Saturn Awards, and the People’s Choice Awards.

When’s it on? Streaming on Netflix now

Something for all the family…

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

For an extra dose of time travel, catch Back to the Future 2 on RTÉ Two this weekend.

 Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc (Christopher Lloyd) reunite to travel to the future to save Marty’s children from prison, while their nemesis Biff (Thomas F. Wilson) causes havoc when he steals the DeLorean to change history for his own benefit. 

The second instalment in the well-loved trilogy, Back to the Future 2 remains a classic for all the family to enjoy.

When’s it on? Sunday on RTÉ Two at 6 pm

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

