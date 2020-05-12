The Remote: Something for the Eurovision fans and time to catch up with Normal People - it's your weekly TV Guide

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings feature a range of recommendations each week.

Something half the country will be watching

Catch a double bill of Normal People and get up to speed with what everyone’s been talking about. Episodes 5 and 6 see Marianne and Connell in Trinity, and issues that emerge when Marianne head home and when Connell loses his job.

When is it on? RTÉ One, 10.15pm – 11.30pm.

Something to watch as a family

One for the slightly older kids and parents, The Zookeeper’s Wife is about the Warsaw Zoo in 1939, and how it is affected when the Nazi forces invade.

When is it on? RTÉ One at 3.25pm on 16 May

Something to stream

The second series of the great Netflix series Dead to Me is finally online – catch up with the characters Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) who met at a grief support group and found they had more in common than Jen realised. The last season ended on a cliffhanger, so we’re very curious to see how things go…

When is it on? Now.

Something for the music fans

Escape from the world around you with a documentary, Newport Festival 1963 – 1966, which is the story of the four Newport Folk festivals, featuring performances from the likes of Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan.

When is it on? TG4 17 May at 11pm

Something for the Eurovision fans

Sadly the Eurovision isn’t happening in Rotterdam this year, so Eurovision – Europe Shine a Light is stepping into the breach. Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley and Jan Smit host a show honouring all 41 songs that were entered for the competition, including Ireland’s Lesley Roy. We’ll get to see Eurovision artists from recent years participate, while fans across the globe sing Johnny Logan’s What’s Another Year. Marty Whelan will provide commentary.

When is it on? 16 May at 8pm RTÉ One

Something from the archives

If you never caught up with the Irish series Pure Mule, then you can check it out on the RTÉ Player. The six-part drama is set in a midlands market town and stars a lot of familiar faces.

When is it on? Anytime on the RTÉ Player.