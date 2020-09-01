The Remote: The Late Late returns, a wind farm brings tension, and Ireland takes on Bulgaria

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

People are at home a bit more these days and we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something to stay up for…

Source: Ruth Medjber/RTÉ

The Late Late Show returns to screens this Friday night after its summer hiatus.

Ryan Tubridy will be returning to the show as its host for the twelfth year since he took over from former host Pat Kenny in 2009.

The lineup of guests for Friday night’s show is still to be announced.

When’s it on? Friday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm

Something commemorative…

Source: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A new documentary, McGuinness, looks back on deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness and his “life and legacy” in Northern Ireland.

McGuinness was the deputy First Minister of Nothern Ireland from May 2007 to January 2017. He passed away in 2017 in Derry.

The programme includes contributions from former US President Bill Clinton and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

When’s it on? Wednesday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm

Something with drama…

Source: RTÉ

A six-part drama coming to RTÉ One on Sunday nights follows a town in the south-west town of Ireland as locals protest the introduction of a wind farm.

The South Westerlies sees a Dublin-based consultant for a Norwegian energy giant try to bring a wind farm to the small coastal town, but locals are less than pleased.

The series stars Orla Brady, Eileen Walsh, Steve Wall, Patrick Bergin and Sorcha Cusack.

When’s it on? Sunday on RTÉ One at 9.30pm

Something for the family…

A medley of organised crime and pop culture, Shark Tale is a children’s comedy film that follows Oscar, a bluestreak cleaner wrasse, who dreams of becoming rich and famous.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The animated film’s cast includes familiar voices like Will Smith, Robert De Niro, Renée Zellweger, Jack Black and Angelina Jolie.

It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Feature Film at the BAFTA Children’s Awards, as well as winning Best Animated Voice-Over Feature Casting at the Casting Society of America.

When’s it on? Sunday on E4 at 7.10pm

Something sporty…

Source: Roman Kosolapov/Shutterstock

The Republic of Ireland’s senior squad will face Bulgaria this week in the Uefa Nations League, with Stephen Kenny making his debut as the team’s manager.

The teams will clash at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Ireland squad flew to Bulgaria today after all testing negative for Covid-19.

When’s it on? Friday on Virgin Media Sport at 5pm