It's not just you - WhatsApp is down worldwide

INTERNET MESSAGING SERVICE WhatsApp is down worldwide.

Many have taken to social media to complain that they are unable to send or receive messages on the platform.

After opening the app, users have found that while they can still access their conversations, the app is failing to deliver new messages, or send any that they attempt to send.

A persistent message is showing for many users at the top of the app, saying it is “connecting” to the server, but then appears to fail to do so, leaving users unable to send or receive any messages.

According to the service status website Downdetector, users began reporting issues with WhatsApp at just before 8am on this morning, with more than 12,000 reports of issues reported to the website by 8.30am.

The outage has inspired some tongue-in-cheek comments on social media.

Tranquil@, si no recibes mensajes de #WhatsApp no es que te haya abandonado el mundo, es que hay una caída de servicio...pero seguro que podemos hablar con los nuestros...incluso cara a cara

😀😀😀#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/oThPKPYxzr — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in Ireland and around the world and is estimated to have more than two billion active users globally.

The platform’s parent company, Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, has not yet commented on the issue.

In a statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

With reporting by PA.