WhatsApp Ireland hit with record €225 million fine by Data Protection Commissioner

THE IRISH DATA Protection Commissioner (DPC) has fined WhatsApp Ireland a record €225 million after a GDPR investigation into how it shares user data with other Facebook-owned social media platforms.

It’s the largest fine the DPC has ever levied against a company in its history.

The investigation stemmed from a DPC inquiry, which began in 2018, into WhatsApp Ireland and its compliance with European transparency rules under GDPR.

Last December, the DPC sent its initial draft decision to Europe’s overarching privacy watchdog, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), which is made up of 27 EU national data regulators.

The EPDB itself reached a decision in July after the Irish DPC was unable to reach consensus on the matter.

“This decision contained a clear instruction that required the DPC to reassess and increase its proposed fine on the basis of a number of factors contained in the EDPB’s decision,” the Irish DPC said in a statement this morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Following this reassessment the DPC has imposed a fine of €225 million on WhatsApp.”

In addition, the DPC has also formally reprimanded the Facebook-owned company.

More to follow…