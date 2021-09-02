#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 2 September 2021
WhatsApp Ireland hit with record €225 million fine by Data Protection Commissioner

The Irish privacy watchdog has also reprimanded the company over its failure to comply with GDPR transparency rules.

By Ian Curran Thursday 2 Sep 2021, 11:22 AM
Thursday 2 Sep 2021, 11:22 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5538184
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE IRISH DATA Protection Commissioner (DPC) has fined WhatsApp Ireland a record €225 million after a GDPR investigation into how it shares user data with other Facebook-owned social media platforms.

It’s the largest fine the DPC has ever levied against a company in its history.

The investigation stemmed from a DPC inquiry, which began in 2018, into WhatsApp Ireland and its compliance with European transparency rules under GDPR.

Last December, the DPC sent its initial draft decision to Europe’s overarching privacy watchdog, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), which is made up of 27 EU national data regulators.

The EPDB itself reached a decision in July after the Irish DPC was unable to reach consensus on the matter.

“This decision contained a clear instruction that required the DPC to reassess and increase its proposed fine on the basis of a number of factors contained in the EDPB’s decision,” the Irish DPC said in a statement this morning.

“Following this reassessment the DPC has imposed a fine of €225 million on WhatsApp.”

In addition, the DPC has also formally reprimanded the Facebook-owned company.

More to follow…

Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

