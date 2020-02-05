This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men seriously injured after being attacked on grounds of Wheatfield Prison

The incident happened at around 3pm today.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 5:19 PM
15 minutes ago 2,284 Views 1 Comment
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

GARDAI HAVE APPEALED for information after two men were seriously injured after they were assaulted on the grounds of Wheatfield Prison in Dublin this afternoon. 

Officers said a gang attacked two men on the grounds of the prison, which is located on the Cloverhill Road in west Dublin, at around 3pm today.

The injured men are aged in their 20s and 40s. They were taken to Tallaght University Hospital by car with serious injuries.

Shortly after the incident, gardaí said they stopped a car on the nearby Kennelsfort Road. They said a number of arrests were made at scene and that all the man are being held at garda stations across the capital. That scene has been cleared and the vehicle involved was taken away for technical examination.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone travelling in both directions on the Cloverhill road, between 2.30pm and 3.15pm to come forward.

“They are particularly appealing to road users with camera footage, including dashcam, to make it available to investigators at the incident room at Lucan Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.”

